Panthers draft QB Bryce Young with No. 1 pick

The Carolina Panthers have drafted Alabama QB Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft class, Bryce Young showed out against the best competition college football has to offer playing in the SEC. He is a little small for the position at just 5-foot-10, but we’ve seen quarterbacks excel at the NFL level despite falling under 6-foot. Young excels at moving in the pocket to create new passing windows and did a nice job at going through different progression in college.

As for cons, the size will be the main topic on him until he proves he can play well in the pros. Durability could become an issue with the slight frame.

Career statistics

Young became a starter for his final two college football seasons, though he played three overall. During his time at Alabama, he completed 65.8% of throws for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Young never became much of a threat in the rushing attack, with 162 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground during his career.

How can Bryce Young impact the Panthers in 2023?

Young isn’t like the new breed of quarterbacks we are seeing across the college game. He isn’t much of a scrambler, but it is enough that he can escape from some would-be sacker. Just don’t expect him to be a true dual threat at the next level like the last No. 1 pick the Panthers had.

Young is the second No. 1 pick in Panthers history. The team ended up earning the top spot in the draft after a dismal 2-14 2010 season. This allowed Carolina to select Cam Newton, who went on to win Rookie of the Year that season. He had an up-and-down career for the Panthers but eventually won the Offensive Player of the Year Award and MVP Award while leading Carolina to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Young will be competing with Andy Dalton and Matt Corral in training camp, meaning that he should be the incumbent starter. With the high expectations surrounding rookie quarterbacks, don’t be shocked if he is a favorite for the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year. Young should be the starter and lean on a re-vamped Carolina offense consisting of Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Hayden Hurst, plus whoever else is drafted.