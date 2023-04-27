Texans draft LB Will Anderson Jr. with No. 3 pick

The Houston Texans have drafted Alabama LB Will Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Anderson has it all: fantastic size, strength, speed, and agility to become a legitimate NFL defender. NFL scouts draw comparisons to Von Miller as somebody strong enough to stuff the run and quick enough to get to the quarterback.

His pass rushing moves will need to develop at the professional level, but Anderson has all the tools to become an All-Pro staple in the NFL.

Career statistics

Anderson was a force for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He played in 40 career games across three collegiate seasons. Over that span, he racked up 112 tackles and 37 sacks. Anderson tallied 15 and 14 sacks respectively in 2021 and 2022, helping him win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (awarded to nation’s top defensive player) in both seasons.

How can Will Anderson impact the Texans in 2023?

The Texans took their quarterback of the future at No. 2 and made a massive move up to No. 3 to get the best defensive player on the board. Anderson will instantly start for the defensive-minded DeMeco Ryans. It will be interesting to see if they have him play linebacker or if they convert him to a defensive end in their system and solely have him focus on causing havoc in the backfield like he did at Alabama.