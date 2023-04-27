Chargers draft WR Quentin Johnston with No. 21 pick

The Los Angeles Chargers have drafted TCU WR Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Standing 6’3, weighing 208 pounds, with long arms and big hands, Johnston looks like the prototypical outside receiver in the NFL. But don’t just look at his measurements. Johnston stretches the field with his long stride, and he’s got more than enough speed to separate from defensive backs. Johnston can be somewhat inconsistent on contested catches, despite his size and large catch radius. He also had some issues with concentration drops in college. And while he looks good on the routes he does run, TCU’s limited route tree means he’ll face a learning curve in the pros.

Career statistics

Injuries limited Johnston during his sophomore season in 2021, but he still managed to lead the Frogs with 604 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games during TCU’s race to the national championship game. Johnston was an All-Big 12 first team player in each of the last two seasons as well as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best wide receiver in college football.

How can Quentin Johnston impact the Chargers in 2023?

Johnston joins Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as the top wide receivers for quarterback Justin Herbert. Both Allen and Williams struggled with injuries last season, so it isn’t surprising to see Johnston getting added into the mix. He could be overshadowed in the offense, but really his talent should help take some focus off of Allen and Williams, which should further open up the offense. Worst case scenario, he should slot in ahead of Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton on the depth chart to be the team’s WR3.