Commanders draft CB Emmanuel Forbes with No. 16 pick

The Washington Commanders have drafted Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Long-limbed, tall and fast Forbes has the makings of a shutdown corner in the NFL, but he’s not there yet. He’s fast enough to match up with any wide receiver and tracks the ball well as it travels. Forbes’ ball skills are fun to watch. His size and leaping ability give him an edge on contested catches, and he’s got soft hands that can snag passes meant for someone else.

Forbes can be a little over aggressive at times, and there are concerns that his slender frame could limit his aggressive style of play. He’ll have to get a better sense of the full route tree at the next level, as well as improve his tackling ability.

Career statistics

A first-team All-SEC player, Forbes had six picks last season, returning three of those for touchdowns. He had 10 pass breakups and 46 tackles. In 2021, he had three interceptions along with 60 tackles and five pass breakups.

How can Emmanuel Forbes impact the Commanders in 2023?

Forbes brings more young talent to the defensive backfield for Washington, with Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St.-Juste already on the outside. We’ll see if Forbes can get playing time right away on the boundary with Fuller likely moving to the inside.