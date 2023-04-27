Bengals draft DE Myles Murphy with No. 28 pick

The Cincinnati Bengals have drafted Clemson DE Myles Murphy with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Murphy has the winning combination of size, speed and power that NFL teams want to see in an edge rushing prospect. He gets up field in a hurry with a quick first step, and does a great job to stack and shed blockers. A nice long-arm move and big strides help him move blockers as well as avoid them when he’s driving toward the pocket. He’ll need to develop more than just a bull rush and learn to switch up his angles of attack to beat blockers at the pro level. Still, Murphy’s a scheme versatile player who’ll fit with any team and whatever defense they choose to run, making him an appealing pick in the early part of the draft.

Career statistics

A first-team All-ACC player, Murphy led the Clemson Tigers with 6.5 sacks last season, adding 40 tackles, including 11 for a loss, and a pair of pass breakups. The year before, as a sophomore, he had seven sacks, 14 tackles for a loss and another two pass breakups. In three seasons, Murphy has also forced six fumbles.

How can Myles Murphy impact the Bengals in 2023?

The Bengals' defensive line could be scary in 2023. Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson project as the starting ends with DJ Reader and BJ Hill on the interior. The selection of Murphy gives them some competition in training camp, and he could develop into a Week 1 starter. More likely, though, is that he begins the season as reliable depth and can fill in during certain defensive packages or schemes.