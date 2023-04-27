Giants draft CB Deonte Banks with No. 24 pick

The New York Giants have drafted Maryland CB Deonte Banks with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

A natural cover corner, Banks forced his way into the conversation with a standout performance at the NFL Combine this year. His impressive numbers speak to what he’s already put on tape, a fast, physical cover corner who should thrive on the outside at the next level. His fluidity and footwork give the ability to move around the field with his man, getting with them in whatever route they might be running. He also tracks the ball well, making plays to disrupt the pass.

Despite his ability to track the ball, he hasn’t shown much in the way of picking off passes, with just two picks in college. He’ll fit better in man coverage than he will in zone, at least to start his career.

Career statistics

Banks had 38 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception last season. As a junior in 2021, injuries limited him to just three contests, an interruption from what had been a productive sophomore season with the Terps. During his sophomore campaign in 2020, he had 11 tackles and one pass breakup in five games.

How can Deonte Banks impact the Giants in 2023?

Banks should be an instant starter for the New York secondary. Adoree’ Jackson has played well during his tenure with the team and should remain the CB1 for the team. Banks would slot in as the team’s CB2 if he can beat out Cor’Dale Flott in training camp. The Maryland product should be able to pull this off and, at the very least, provides needed depth at the position.