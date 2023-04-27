Bills draft TE Dalton Kincaid with No. 25 pick

The Buffalo Bills have drafted Utah TE Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Kincaid’s strength at tight end comes in being a playmaker in the passing game. He can cause real matchup nightmares for opposing defenses with his speed and athleticism that separates him from other tight ends in this NFL Draft class. He can develop into a threat in the passing game right away with the potential to become a star.

If you want cons, Kincaid needs work as a blocker in the run game. If he can get that area of his game to be just average, that would be huge for his value as a tight end in the NFL.

Career statistics

Kincaid started his college football career at San Diego before making a transfer to the Utes. He played three years at Utah and finished with 107 receptions for 1,414 yards with 16 touchdowns with lots of the damage coming in the 2022 season where Kincaid became a huge factor in the Utes’ continued success.

How can Dalton Kincaid impact the Bills in 2023?

Buffalo traded up to grab Kincaid before he fell to Dallas. He is a talented player that will be a solid weapon for Josh Allen. The only question is when he will be able to take the field. The Bills still have Dawson Knox on the roster, so Kincaid will likely move behind him on the depth chart. This selection does grant the team the chance to trade Knox, but for now, Kincaid just provides reliable depth with upside for the future.