Lions draft RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 pick

The Detroit Lions have drafted Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Gibbs transferred to the Tide for his final college football season and proved himself against the best competition in the country. He’s a bit of a do-it-all weapon out of the backfield, and those skills could get him on the field early. One of his top assets is his speed as Gibbs can accelerate quickly with a strong burst, whether that’s in the running or passing game.

Gibbs may need to improve his patience as a runner and wait for the blocks to develop. He doesn’t bring a ton of power, but he can impact games in plenty of other ways.

Career statistics

Gibbs put up consistent numbers in his three college football seasons with plenty of damage in all areas. He carried the ball 383 times in college for 2,132 yards (5.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Gibbs also caught 103 passes for 1,212 yards with eight TDs.

How can Jahmyr Gibbs impact the Lions in 2023?

This was a shocking pick with D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery already in the backfield. Swift could be on the move in a trade, but the team just signed Monty in free agency. It is tough to see what Gibbs’ value is heading into the season. If all three of them are on the offense, they are going to muddle the backfield and likely not lead to a pure starting running back. This changes if Swift gets moved, as Gibbs could run between the 20s with Monty at the goalline.