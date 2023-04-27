Colts draft QB Anthony Richardson with No. 4 pick

The Indianapolis Colts have drafted Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Richardson is a true athlete at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds while running a 4.43 forty yard dash at the NFL Combine. He’s elite as a runner with the agility to avoid defenders and size to break tackles. Richardson has a strong arm and he thrives while throwing on the run.

Having said that, Richardson isn’t exactly polished. He only has one full year of experience as a starter, and inaccuracy plagued him at times. If he can develop as a true passer, then the sky is the limit, but it’s a roll of the dice.

Career statistics

Richardson didn’t make a start in his first two seasons at Florida, although he saw action in nine total games. As a junior in 2022, Richardson started 12 games while throwing for 2,553 yards and 17 touchdowns with a QB rating of 84.3. He was dynamic as a runner, totaling 713 rushing yards on 97 attempts, which comes out to 7.4 yards per carry.

How can Anthony Richardson impact the Colts in 2023?

Richardson should become the starting quarterback of the Colts. Indianapolis has had a new quarterback under center to begin the season for the last several years. Richardson should be able to provide some stability at the position. He will battle with Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles in training camp but should win out. The biggest question will be if his dual-threat ability can translate to the next level and if he can improve his consistency.