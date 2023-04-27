Raiders draft DE Tyree Wilson with No. 7 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have drafted Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Standing at 6-6 and 271 pounds, Wilson has the size and physicality needed to play in the NFL. He’s a powerful pass rusher with great instincts to find the quarterback. He’s not the the quickest defensive end you’ll find, so it remains to be seen if he can continue to overpower offensive linemen like he did in college. Either that, or Wilson will need to develop more finesse pass rush moves to complement his strong-arm approach.

Career statistics

Wilson started his college career with the Texas A&M Aggies before transferring to Texas Tech prior to his sophomore season. He became a full-time player as a junior in 2021, recording 25 tackles and six sacks that season. As a senior in 2022, Wilson had 37 tackles and eight sacks across 10 total games. That was enough to earn second-team All-American honors as well as an invite to the Senior Bowl.

How can Tyree Wilson impact the Raiders in 2023?

Wilson is coming off a foot injury but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season. It is a smart pick for the Raiders, but an interesting one as they are crowded at the edge. They have Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, and you know they aren’t getting rid of Crosby. Wilson could give them some versatility with how they line up, but they could switch up their looks to get Wilson in the game. Jones is on a short-deal, so Wilson could also be the incumbent when Jones moves on.