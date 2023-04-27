Titans draft OT Peter Skoronski with No. 11 pick

The Tennessee Titans have drafted Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Scouts note that Skoronski has an excellent blend of athleticism and technique. Even though he’s opting early for the NFL Draft, Skoronski still has plenty of experience as a three-year starter for Northwestern. Some would argue that he’s undersized as an NFL tackle at 6-4 and 313 pounds and shorter arms than most prospects at this position. For that reason, he could move to guard. With all that in mind, Skoronski is still the one of the most NFL-ready offensive linemen in the draft.

Career statistics

Skoronski joined the Northwestern Wildcats in 2020 as a 5-star recruit according to 24-7 Sports. Over the next three years, he played in 33 total games while earning All-Big Ten First Team honors as a sophomore in 2021. Then, Skoronski was an AP First Team Preseason All-American ahead of his junior year in 2022.

How can Peter Skoronski impact the Titans in 2023?

Skoronski is getting tasked with setting the edge for running back Derrick Henry. He will also technically need to protect either Ryan Tannehill or whoever Tennessee decides to start under center. The Titans' incumbent tackles are Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere. Skoronski does technically have the talent to move inside, so should at least be able to find a starting spot in this offensive line.