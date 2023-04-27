Eagles draft DT Jalen Carter with No. 9 pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have drafted Georgia DT Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Few players can match Carter’s unique combination of elite size, strength, and speed. He has proven to be versatile enough to play multiple positions on the defensive line in his three collegiate seasons. Although his interior pass rushing skills are exceptional, he also excels in stopping the run. That makes him one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, and certain scouts believe he’s a top five talent overall.

Nevertheless, Carter’s draft profile has been called into question by controversy and disciplinary issues. In March, he faced charges of reckless driving (and more) following a crash that resulted in the death of a fellow teammate and recruiting staff member.

Career statistics

Carter played in 35 total games across three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Over that span, he racked up nine total sacks, 50 QB hurries, and 54 tackles. Despite missing five games with an MCL injury in 2022, Carter was named first team All-SEC while serving as a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Trophy, which goes to the nation’s top lineman.

How can Jalen Carter impact the Eagles in 2023?

Carter falls into the Eagles’ laps at No. 9. He joins former teammate Jordan Davis who is expected to be a starter this upcoming season. Carter will be a third tackle for this Philly defense. Davis and the veteran Fletcher Cox are anticipated to be the starters, with Carter rotating in. This gives both Davis and Carter the opportunity to learn from Cox, who could be playing in his final season with the Eagles.