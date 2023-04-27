Vikings draft WR Jordan Addison with No. 23 pick

The Minnesota Vikings have drafted USC WR Jordan Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Addison projects well at the next level and can develop into a game-changing playmaker with his elite speed and athleticism. He excels in acceleration, and his cutting ability can cross up defensive backs on his way to the end zone. Addison is skilled enough to beat defenses at all levels with his ability.

If you’re looking for cons in Addison’s game, he’s a bit slight at just 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds. He may need some work when it comes to catching passes in traffic as strength isn’t his game.

Career statistics

Addison spent his first two college football seasons with the Pitt Panthers before joining Caleb Williams at USC for his final year of college football. Over the last three seasons, he caught 219 passes for 3,134 yards with 29 touchdowns. He was also a factor in the run game where he rushed for 147 yards on 20 carries and a score. Addison’s best season came in 2021 at Pitt with 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 TDs.

How can Jordan Addison impact the Vikings in 2023?

Addison will take over for Theilen, who will be playing for the Carolina Panthers. Addison has the speed to help open up the offense and is the lightning to Justin Jefferson’s thunder. He provides another superior weapon for quarterback Kirk Cousins, and despite being in an offense with Jefferson, Dalvin Cook and TJ Hockenson, should be able to see plenty of work.