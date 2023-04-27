Bears draft OT Darnell Wright with No. 10 pick

The Chicago Bears have drafted Tennessee OT Darnell Wright with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Wright has seen work on both the right and left tackle positions during his college career, spanning more than 2700 total snaps since arriving at Tennessee as a freshman in 2019. He looks more limited to right side in the pros, in part because his feet could put him at a disadvantage over some of the better outside rushers. Still, he’s a big guy with decent burst who anchors well at the point of attack. He’s a good drive blocker too, and looks like a dependable right tackle in the NFL.

Career statistics

Wright was named to the All-SEC Freshman team in 2019, seeing action in 11 games and starting in seven of them. After spending most of his time on the right side as a sophomore, he moved to the left side in 2021 as a junior, where he gave up one QB hit and three sacks. Last season, he moved back to right tackle, giving up five hurries, two hits and not a single sack. He made the All-SEC First Team last year too.

How can Darnell Wright impact the Bears in 2023?

Chicago needed to put an emphasis on protecting Justin Fields. They used their first round draft pick to bring in Wright, who spent the last season protecting Hendon Hooker. Wright should be able to slot in as a starting tackle in the offense. He will be batting it out in training camp with Braxton Jones and Teven Jenkins. If all three are healthy, it should be Wright at LT and Jenkins protecting the edge of the offensive line for Fields.