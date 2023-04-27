Who should be the third running back picked in 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching with the event taking place from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29.

This year’s running back class is loaded with prospects who could potentially break out as rookies if put into the right situation. There seems to be a consensus over who the top two tailbacks taken off the board will be, but it’s anyone’s game after that. Below, we’ll go over who will most likely be the third running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Possible running backs taken in first two rounds

Texas’ Bijan Robinson is the runaway top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. The dynamic ballcarrier is the most anticipated running back prospect to enter a draft in recent memory and there’s a possibility that he could even land in the top 10. After him, Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs is considered the RB2 of this year’s class and will most likely go at either the end of the first round or early in the second round.

After those two, a number of prospects could be taken in the second round as the third running back off the board. If a team is looking for speed, Texas A&M Devon Achane fits the mold. The 5’8”, 188-pound back is small, but elusive and ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet is another prime RB3 candidate as he can absorb blows and build momentum with each run. Tulane’s Tyjae Spears has risen up boards with his ability to make sharp cuts while Auburn’s Tank Bigsby lives up to his name by being a wrecking ball in the open field.

Who should go third?

Zach Charbonnet is the third-ranked running back in this class according to NFL Mock Draft Database and we’ll predict him being the RB3 of this class. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bruins and earned All-American honors in 2022. At 6’0”, 214 pounds, he has really good size for a tailback and that should allow for him to be durable and reliable when taking hits throughout the year.