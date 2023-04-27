Will QB Stetson Bennett be selected in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

After the Georgia Bulldogs dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in a 65-7 victory in the College Football Championship, quarterback Stetson Bennett became just the fourth signal-caller ever to win back-to-back national championships, while becoming the first to achieve the feat in the College Football Playoff era.

But as Bennett looks to make the jump from Athens to the pros, are those accolades enough to convince one of 32 NFL franchises to call his name during the 2023 NFL Draft? After a four-year career at Georgia in which he threw for 8,429 yards and 66 touchdowns, we take a look at his odds of getting drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

All odds come from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. The list below is updated as of April 21.

Odds

Undrafted -105

Sixth Round +350

Seventh Round +350

Fifth Round +450

Fourth Round +750

Third Round +2000

Second Round +6000

First Round +10000

Best bet

Leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back championships has to account for something, right? While it is entirely possible that Bennett winds up signing as an undrafted free agent, there is always a team, and a head coach, that welcomes the opportunity to add a signal-caller late as a potential “project.” We saw arguably the “home-run” scenario come to fruition last year as the San Francisco 49ers drafted quarterback Brock Purdy with the very last selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the aftermath of injuries to their top two signal-callers, Purdy stepped in admirably and led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game thanks to his efficient play under center down the stretch.

At +300 odds for the seventh round, I like Bennett’s odds of hearing his name called before the end of the draft. At least one NFL team will likely look to his accolades and warrant his addition to a QB room if anything for some competition heading into training camp.