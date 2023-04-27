Philadelphia Eagles 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here, after months of mock drafts and rumors, fans finally get to see the players their team will select. The Philadelphia Eagles were a few plays away from being Super Bowl champions, and they have two first-round picks to add to their already talented roster. Barring any trades, the Eagles will have three picks to work with between the first two rounds. Let’s take one last look at who the experts thing the Eagles will take.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas; Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Peter King: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia; Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Matt Miller: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon; Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Ryan Wilson: Devin Witherspoon, CB, Illinois; Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

PFF: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa; Caljiah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Adam Caplan: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa; Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Chad Reuter: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (trade down); traded second pick

There has been some talk of the Eagles using that second first-round pick to move up in the draft in all but one of these scenarios, they stood pat and made the pick at No. 10. The most exciting scenario involves taking Texas RB Bijan Robinson at No.10. What an addition that would be to an already loaded Philadelphia Eagles offense. Imagine trying to stop them on their 4th and one push play now. Every other mock draft has them going defense, either adding to their stacked defense line or upgrading the secondary. They lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the offseason, so adding a corner would not be a bad option.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Matt Miller: Isaiah Foskey, DE, Notre Dame

Ryan Wilson: Byron Young, DL, Alabama

Chad Reuter: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (trade down from first); Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

Each of the mock drafts has the Eagles doubling down and going defense here in the second round. However, one has them selecting Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who has been rising up draft boards recently. He adds a speed element to their team and the ability to catch out of the backfield. The most common consensus though is them adding to the defensive line for the future.