New York Giants 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, mock draft experts are offering their opinions on who the New York Giants may select in the first round on Thursday, April 27 and beyond.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Peter King: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Matt Miller: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Ryan Wilson: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

PFF: Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin

Adam Caplan: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Chad Reuter: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

The Giants have pick No. 25 in the first round. Offensive tackle, linebacker, wide receiver and cornerback are among their team needs.

Those team needs are evident in each of these mock drafts, even though they’re diverse in the players selected. Grabbing a star wide receivers in the first round makes sense, as the Giants only had two receivers clear the 500 yard plateau last season (Darius Slayton and Richie James), with James departing for the Chiefs in the offseason. Jordan Addison (WR - USC) would be a great pick for the Giants, but it’s not sure thing that he’ll fall that late in the draft. If he’s unavailable, they could do worse than Quentin Johnston (WR - TCU) or Jalin Hyatt (WR - Tennessee), both of whom are big, athletic wide receivers.

The Giants need to shore up their offensive line, but there really aren’t a ton of offensive line prospects who would work in this spot. Joe Tippman (C - Wisconsin) is a big athletic center who has the potential to be a day-one starter, but he’s gotten a Round 2 grade from most draft pundits.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Matt Miller: Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State

Ryan Wilson: Steve Avila, OL, TCU

Chad Reuter: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

The general consensus is that this the spot where the Giants shore up their offensive line, and for good reason, as the Giants have the No. 57 pick, which falls right in the sweet spot for a lot of offensive line prospects.

Cody Mauch (OG - North Dakota State) is an interesting prospect, as he’s a 24-year-old former tight end who converted to the offensive line, and proceeded to rack up an abudence of accolades. Mauch has quick feet and a workmanlike attitude, which could be a good fit on Giants team that gets a lot of yards in the trenches.

Like Mauch, John Michael Schmitz (C - Minnesota) is another offensive lineman with some versatility despite being 301 pounds. He’s regarded as a “plug-and-play” center who could likely start Week 1, and went to the Giants in both Chad Reuter and Mel Kiper and Todd McShay’s mock draft.

But no matter who the Giants select here, it’s almost guaranteed to be an offensive lineman.