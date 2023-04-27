Kansas City Chiefs 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us. The incoming talent pool has many teams scrambling to make the right pick. The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history and a Super Bowl win, but that doesn’t mean that Andy Reid and Co. plan to take it easy over the next few months until training camp. Even the reigning champs have gaps that need filled on both sides of the football, and the journey for a potential repeat begins with their first pick on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the players that could land in Kansas City this week.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Will McDonald IV, OLB, Iowa State

Peter King: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Matt Miller: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Ryan Wilson: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

PFF: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Adam Caplan: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

Chad Reuter: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (trade up)

There’s no debating that the Chiefs offense is one of the best we’ve seen in NFL history. However, Patrick Mahomes has lost two of his best receivers so far this offseason. JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the New England Patriots in March, and Mecole Hardman will be playing alongside Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the 2023-24 season.

While the Chiefs have been left with some personnel decisions to make moving forward, their MVP quarterback should help them quickly pick up the pieces. Boston College standout Zay Flowers has been linked to the team in recent weeks, visiting the facility and expressing his interest in becoming Mahomes’ next big pass-catching weapon, so it’s likely that we’re looking at a trade-up situation since the Chiefs currently have the 31st pick.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Matt Miller: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Ryan Wilson: Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE, Northwestern

Chad Reuter: Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

If Kansas City rectifies their defensive front in Round 1, then Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims could be next on the team’s wish list. Mims was well-worthy of first or second round consideration in last year’s draft, so the Chiefs would be getting a steal if they hold out on a WR until Rounds 2 or 3.