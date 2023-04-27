Seattle Seahawks 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here, and the Seattle Seahawks have multiple first and second rounds picks from the trade with the Denver Broncos from the Russell Wilson trade. We’ve seen a ton of mock drafts from the end of the season. Let’s take one last look at who the experts believe the Seahawks will select with their four picks.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Jalen Carter, EDGE, Georgia; Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Peter King: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia; Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Matt Miller: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia; Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Ryan Wilson: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech; O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

PFF: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia; Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Adam Caplan: Jalen Carter, EDGE, Georgia; Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Chad Reuter: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Georgia Tech; Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State (trade down)

Georgia DT Jalen Carter was projected as the first pick in the draft until the combine when he was charged with a misdemeanor in relation to an accident after the National championship game in January. Five of the mock drafts have the Seahawks selecting Carter. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding his work ethic after showing up to his pro day nine pounds overweight and not being able to finish drills. Since this pick is a bonus, the Seahawks could take a chance on a player with all-pro potential. The second pick is a bit of a mixed bag between edge players and offensive guards. They can’t go wrong with either because it never hurts to add talent in the trenches.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee; Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

Matt Miller: Josh Downs, WR, UNC; Steve Avila, OG, TCU

Ryan Wilson: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia; Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Chad Reuter: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson; Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

The big name here of the second-round mock drafts is Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. The 25-year-old is coming off a torn ACL, but he’s expected to be ready for training camp. This would be a good landing spot because he can sit behind Geno Smith for a year or two until the Seahawks feel is ready to go. Hooker threw 27 touchdowns before he went down with the injury. They could also use a receiver and will have a ton of good options in the second round when there should be a run-on position.