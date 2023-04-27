Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting prepared for life without Tom Brady. Based on their offseason moves, it seems they want to remain competitive this season. The have picks No. 19 and 50 unless they decide to trade up or down. As the mock drafts wind down, let’s see who the experts think the Buc will select.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Peter King: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Matt Miller: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Ryan Wilson: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

PFF: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Adam Caplan: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Chad Reuter: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Could they get their quarterback of the future here with Will Levis? He is an intriguing prospect with a huge arm, but an inconsistent season in 2022 had many questioning how good he really is. He was once projected as a lock for a top-10 pick, but now its anyone’s guess. If he is available, this would be a good spot for him. The other mock drafts have them beefing up in the trenches. The Bucs could use an offensive lineman to replenish a unit that struggled mightily last season.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Matt Miller: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Ryan Wilson: Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor

Chad Reuter: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

The Bucs could go best available here in the second round because they have so many holes to fill. They struggled to run the ball last season, so adding Ohio State tackle Dawand Jones or Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs would help to improve that. Adding two offensive linemen would be ideal for the Bucs. They did resign Jamael Dean, but adding South Carolina CB Cam Smith would be some insurance for the future.