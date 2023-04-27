Green Bay Packers 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The Green Bay Packers are entering a new era in the franchise after unloading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets days before the NFL Draft. The Jordan Love era is here, and draft picks become that much more valuable without a proven quarterback on the roster. The Packers have three selections within the top 45 picks along with the Jets trade that landed them the 13th overall draft choice in the first round.

Here’s a look at where the mock draft community has Green Bay going with its first pick.

First round consensus

Mel Kiper: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Todd McShay: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

PFF: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Daniel Jeremiah: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Albert Breer: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Danny Kelly: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Half of the six analysts projected the Packers to land a tight end with their first pick, and the only player with multiple predictions is former Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid. He is in the running with Notre Dame Fighting Irish TE Michael Mayer as the first player to be selected at the position.

Another prediction included Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle Darnell Wright, who projects to be a right tackle in the NFL. The Packers could go with TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston to give Love a first-year playmaker. Former Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy finished with double-digit tackles for loss in three college seasons.