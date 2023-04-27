Los Angeles Rams 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The Los Angeles Rams are looking for a rebuild. A Super Bowl victory in 2022, at the expense of their current draft capital, was setting the stage for many successful seasons for the franchise. Falling out of their winning ways with a 5-12 record last year, Los Angeles has some serious ground to cover this offseason.

They hold 11 total picks in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night, but none in the first round. There’s a ton of gaps to fill defensively on this roster, so it’s likely they may find an opportunity to trade up into the top 30 in order to secure a prospect that can instantly provide a spark. With defensive superstars such as Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd playing elsewhere next season, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have a tall task at hand before training camp in a few months.

Let’s take a look at some of their best available prospects with the No. 36 overall pick.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Matt Miller: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

Ryan Wilson: Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Chad Reuter: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU (trade down)

Barring any unforeseen moves by the Rams on Thursday, it appears that the consensus is pointing to defense with their second-round selection.

Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah would be a quality fit next to Aaron Donald on the Rams’ defensive line. With no picks in Round 1, selecting an explosive edge rusher who will instantly have plenty of opportunities to accelerate his development is a great stepping stone for the next chapter of the franchise.