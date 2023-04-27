Miami Dolphins 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The Miami Dolphins are fully entrenched in win-now mode, but won’t have a first round pick to help them build out that thinking, as the team lost their first round pick this year as a result of the NFL’s investigation into allegations of tampering with Tom Brady.

The Dolphins are coming off a 9-8 season that came with a playoff berth, and have already spent the offseason building out their roster with free agency acquisitions like QB Mike White, CB Jalen Ramsey and WR Braxton Berrios, among others.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

Matt Miller: O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Ryan Wilson: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh

Chad Reuter: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

The Dolphins have the No. 51 pick in the NFL Draft. Their biggest needs entering the draft are offensive line, tight end and defensive depth.

Those needs are met in each of these mock drafts, with two pass-catching tight ends standing out. After letting former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki walk in free agency, Mel Kiper Jr. and Tood McShay have the Dolphins grabbing another Nittany Lion with the acquisition of Brenton Strange (TE - Penn State), a big tight end who has a little more upside as a blocker than Gesicki. The same can be said for Sam LaPorta (TE - Iowa), who won the Big Ten Tight End of the Year Award in 2022, and holds Iowa’s school record in tight end receptions with 153.

If the Dolphins do choose to build out their offensive line, there are worse options than O’Cyrus Torrence (G - Florida), a big guard who didn’t allow a single sack in his college career. While Torrence isn’t the most skilled guard, he has the size that teams covet.