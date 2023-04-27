Jacksonville Jaguars 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27, and many teams are mapping out their early-round selections. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the 24th overall pick, and are looking to add another key piece to an thriving roster. They made a huge push to improve their defense in last year’s draft, and they currently possess the draft capital to be successful once again.

As we inch closer to the first round, let’s take a look at some projections for which players they could be targeting.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Peter King: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Matt Miller: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Ryan Wilson: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

PFF: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Adam Caplan: Darnell Wright, OL, Tennessee

Chad Reuter: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State (trade down)

The Jaguars have done a great job building around Trevor Lawrence in the offense. While Evan Engram appears to have earned the starting tight end role for the near future, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer is deemed as the best TE prospect in the 2023 class. He would certainly fit in well as another talented pass-catching weapon, but it’s possible that the Jaguars plan to sharpen up the defense.

After going with defensive players in the first round of last year’s draft, it would make sense for Jacksonville to add another sure thing to their top-10 passing offense.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Matt Miller: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Ryan Wilson: Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

Chad Reuter: Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida