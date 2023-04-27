Washington Commanders 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The Washington Commanders are entering a new era of the franchise as owner Dan Snyder gets prepared to sell the team. The Commanders will have picks no. 16 and 47 in the first two rounds this year. The mock draft season is almost over, so let’s see who the experts have them taking ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Peter King: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Matt Miller: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

Ryan Wilson: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

PFF: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Adam Caplan: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Chad Reuter: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

The team plans to let Sam Howell take over under center, and three mock drafts have the Commanders taking a tackle to protect their investment. Tennessee OT Darnell Wright is viewed by many as the best tackle in the draft and could be a mainstay on the offensive line. Aside from the lineman, most have them selecting a defensive back. Maryland CB Deonte Banks has been rising up the draft boards, so don’t be surprised if he is the selection or if he is even gone before they pick at No. 16.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Matt Miller: BJ Ojulari, OLB, LSU

Ryan Wilson: Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin

Chad Reuter: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

In the second round, it’s a mixed bag of choices for the Commanders. One mock draft has them adding another weapon for Howell in Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave. He is one of the best TE in the class and will likely be a part of the run ton the position that begins in the second round. Ringo is another DB prospect they could consider, but his stock has fallen drastically from where it was at one point during the college football season.