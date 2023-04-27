New York Jets 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

The New York Jets made a huge splash prior to draft weekend when they landed Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. They have limited draft picks with just five selections including the first pick coming at 15th overall. Below is a look at where draft analysts believe New York will go in the first round.

First round consensus

Mel Kiper: Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

Todd McShay: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

PFF: Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State

Daniel Jeremiah: Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

Albert Breer: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Danny Kelly: Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

Well, the mock draft industry sure has a consensus on where the Jets should go with their top pick. The analysts suggest New York will look to make some moves to improve the offensive line play with half of the predictions saying the Jets will land Northwestern Wildcats OT/G Peter Skoronski with the first-round selection.

Other offensive line projections included Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Broderick Jones and Ohio State Buckeyes OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Plenty of discussion around Rodgers’ time in Green Bay was the lack of first-round draft picks used on offensive weapons and the Jets could immediately get on his good side if they go after Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Round 1.