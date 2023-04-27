New England Patriots 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, mock draft experts are offering their opinions on who the New England Patriots will select in the first round on Thursday, April 27 and beyond. Here, we’ll analyze those picks and provide insights on the consensus mock selections for the Patriots in the upcoming draft.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State

Peter King: Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

Matt Miller: Peter Skoronski, OT/G, Northwestern

Ryan Wilson: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

PFF: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (trade down)

Adam Caplan: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

Chad Reuter: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

The Patriots currently hold the No. 14 pick in the Draft and unless they get extremely lucky or trade up, Skoronski, the consensus best left tackle in the Draft will not be available to them. But the general belief is that the Patriots will use their early picks in the draft to improve the offensive line and secondary. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Patriots odds of taking an offensive line in the first round at +225 and cornerback at +250. Wide receiver (+275) and quarterback (+350) are also possibilities.

Johnson, a tackle/guard, and Jones could both be available at the No. 14 spot and they are interesting prospects. Johnson has played guard on both sides and left tackle at Ohio State, which gives him some scheme versatility to fill a hole right away. Jones has played left tackle for Georgia for three seasons, starting for two. He brings some serious physicality to table.

If not the offensive line, than the secondary is an option. If Witherspoon is available at No. 14 than he’s likely the best player available at that point. There is a belief he’ll go in the top 10. Porter is more likely to be available at 14 and if the Patriots decide to trade down, Porter could be available as late as the 20th-25th pick.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami-FL

Matt Miller: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Ryan Wilson: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Chad Reuter: Brian Branch, S, Alabama (trade up)

If the Patriots go with offensive line at No. 14, than this pick is almost guaranteed to be someone in the secondary. Branch has been projected as a potential late-first/early-second guy, so he might not be available at No. 46.

Washington is an interesting choice. He is another player projected for that late first/early second area, but he could slip and might be available here. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound tight end from Las Vegas has some serious upside, but there’s a risk with him. Washington should be a very capable blocker at worst, but if his skill set comes together he could be a steal.