New Orleans Saints 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

As the 2023 NFL Draft approaches, mock draft experts are offering their opinions on who the New Orleans Saints may select in the first round on Thursday, April 27 and beyond. Here, we’ll analyze those picks and provide insights on the consensus mock selections for the Saints in the upcoming draft.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Peter King: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Matt Miller: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

Ryan Wilson: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

PFF: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

Adam Caplan: Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State

Chad Reuter: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

The Saints will have the 29th pick in the first round, always a prime position to trade down in case a thirsty team wants to jump back into the first round, especially if there is quarterback available.

By the look of the mocks it’s clear the Saints are expected to focus on the defensive line, especially edge rusher or defensive tackle. The seven mock drafts featured have four names with Clemson defensive linemen Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee among the group. Murphy has been mocked as high at No. 12, while Bresee has been more of a late-first/early second round projection. There is expected to be a run on edge rushers throughout the first round, so don’t be surprised if a team reaches for a player late in the first that was projected to go in the second round. With the Saints picking again at No. 40 they could be patient here.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Saints at -115 to take a defensive lineman and +200 to take an offensive lineman.

Second round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Matt Miller: Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State

Ryan Wilson: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Chad Reuter: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

The Saints pick 40th and Matt Miller believes that the Saints could be patient in their search for a pass rusher and grab Will McDonald IV at 40th. The Iowa State product is also mocked to the Saints at No. 29 by Adam Caplan.

Gibbs is the most interesting pick here. New Orleans has to make a decision on Alvin Kamara eventually and the likelihood is they will move on from him after the 2023 season if they can’t trade him during the draft. The Alabama (by way of Georgia Tech) running back would be a move toward the future.