Which tight end should go first at the position in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft is fast approaching with the first round kicking it off on Thursday, April 27. This year’s draft class is a bit thin on tight end depth, but a handful of prospects could end up hearing their name called in the first three rounds of the event.

Below, we’ll review the top TE prospects in the upcoming draft and determine who should be the first to come off the board.

Going over top tight ends in the draft

The two top tight end prospects in this class are Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, both of whom are projected as late-first-rounders. Mayer racked up over 2,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns through his three-year career with the Fighting Irish. While he showed off his abilities as a pass-catcher, his strength and skills as a run blocker make him a prime first-round target. Meanwhile, Kincaid transferred from San Diego to Utah in 2020 and racked up 1,414 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Utes. He’s a fluid route runner and his speed makes him a dangerous receiving threat.

Sitting right behind the two as a potential second-rounder is Georgia’s Darnell Washington. He served as an aggressive blocking tight end for the Bulldogs while teammate Brock Bowers won the Mackey Award as an elite pass-catching threat. Iowa’s Sam LaPorta and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave are two other prospects to look out for as potential Day 2 picks.

Which TE should be selected first for the position?

Between the top two tight-end prospects, we’ll predict Mayer being taken off the board first. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys at No. 26 or the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 28 could scoop him up and get immediate good use out of him as a dominant, run-blocking TE.