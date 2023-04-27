Chiefs draft DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with No. 31 pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have drafted Kansas State Wildcats DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Anudike-Uzomah is a strong edge prospect with a knack for getting into the backfield as you can see by his college numbers. He brings strong technique into his pass-rushing ability, so Anudike-Uzomah should be ready in that aspect of the game right away.

If you’re looking for cons in Anudike-Uzomah’s game, he isn’t as good of a run defender as he could be, though that can be fixed with NFL coaching. If he shores up that area of his game, he has the talent to become a real difference-maker in any game he plays in.

Career statistics

Anudike-Uzomah played three seasons for the Wildcats. After only logging one game his freshman year, he played in 26 his final two seasons including a run to a Big 12 conference title in 2022. Overall, Anudike-Uzomah had 97 total tackles with 20.5 sacks. He also forced eight fumbles.

How can Felix Anudike-Uzomah impact the Chiefs in 2023?

Anudike-Uzomah was the relatively local pick playing his college ball only two hours from Kansas City in Manhattan, Kansas. The KC defense improved throughout the year, but it was admittedly surprising that they didn’t go with secondary year. George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu are projected to be the starting ends. Anudike-Uzomah could over take Omenihu in training camp, with the other option being moving one of the three inside alongside Chris Jones if they are trying to play all three talented ends. The best-case scenario is Anudike-Uzomah takes over one of the starting tackle spots, and the worst-case is he adds depth at the position and then takes over as a full-time starter in the future.