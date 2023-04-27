Which teams don’t have a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 with the televised first-round festivities taking place before the rest of the seven rounds continue into the weekend. While viewers debate whether Bryce Young or CJ Stroud will be the first to go, there are some fans who will need to wait until the first round is done to see which rookies their team is picking up. Here are the five teams who do not have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft:

The Dolphins had to forfeit their first-round pick as part of the NFL’s penalty after Miami was found to have violated tampering rules. Dolphins executives had spoken to and attempted to recruit both Tom Brady and Sean Payton while the player and coach were under contract with different teams.

The Rams traded away their 2023 first-round pick as part of the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade with the Lions back in 2021. The Lions also received the Rams’ 2022 first-round pick with the trade. It was a trade well worth it — the Rams won the 2022 Super Bowl with Stafford at the helm.

The Browns traded their 2023 first-round pick to the Texans as part of the Deshaun Watson acquisition. They also traded away their first-round picks in 2022 and 2024, as well as a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024, but received a fifth-round pick in 2024.

The 49ers traded their 2023 first-round pick for the Dolphins’ 2021 first-round pick, in which the Niners drafted Trey Lance. The Dolphins then traded that pick to the Broncos, who in turn traded it to the Saints, who now have the 30th pick of the draft.

The Broncos traded away quite a few picks to get Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, a trade that did not look particularly smart in Wilson’s first year in Denver. The Broncos traded their first-round picks for 2022 and 2023, along with their second-round picks for both years and their 2022 fifth-round pick to acquire the QB.