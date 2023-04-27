New England Patriots 7-round 2023 mock draft

The New England Patriots are coming off an 8-9 season and fell short of the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. New England hasn’t won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in the 2018-19 season, so the Patriots need help in getting things back on track. New England has 11 draft picks to work with this weekend, and below is a look at where it may go with those selections through the seven-round mock draft on PFF.

Significant free agency additions

TE Mike Gesicki

RB James Robinson

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

OT Riley Reiff

OT Calvin Anderson

LB Chris Board

CB Jalen Mills (re-sign)

S Jabrill Peppers (re-sign)

CB Jonathan Jones (re-sign)

Significant free agency losses

RB Damien Harris

WR Jakobi Meyer

S Devin McCourty

QB Brian Hoyer

TE Jonnu Smith

P Jake Bailey

Patriots 7-round mock draft

Round 1: No. 14 — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Round 2: No. 46 — Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Round 3: No. 76 (from CAR) — A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

Round 4: No. 107 (from LAR) — Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

Round 4: No. 117 — JL Skinner, S, Boise State

Round 4: No. 135 — Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas

Round 6: No. 184 (from LV) — Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

Round 6: No. 187 (from CAR) — Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis

Round 6: No. 192 — Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina

Round 6: No. 210 — Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas

Round 7: No. 245 (from BUF through ATL) — Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland

According to this mock draft, the Patriots are going heavy on defense with seven defensive players within the first nine selections, headlined by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. He’s one of the top at his position in this draft class and could develop into an elite talent in the NFL.

With the second pick, the Pats stayed in the Big Ten to land former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Dawand Jones. He had too many penalties in college but if he corrects that at the next level, the Buckeyes may have gotten a highly productive lineman for years to come.

New England should be looking to upgrade at the pass-catcher positions, and the Patriots went to Wake Forest Demon Deacons wideout A.T. Perry. He went for more than 1,000 receiving yards with double-digit touchdowns in each of his last two college seasons. He could be a strong acquisition along with free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster.