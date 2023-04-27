New England Patriots 7-round 2023 mock draft

The New England Patriots are coming off an 8-9 season and fell short of the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. New England hasn’t won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in the 2018-19 season, so the Patriots need help in getting things back on track. New England has 11 draft picks to work with this weekend, and below is a look at where it may go with those selections through the seven-round mock draft on PFF.
Significant free agency additions
- TE Mike Gesicki
- RB James Robinson
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
- OT Riley Reiff
- OT Calvin Anderson
- LB Chris Board
- CB Jalen Mills (re-sign)
- S Jabrill Peppers (re-sign)
- CB Jonathan Jones (re-sign)
Significant free agency losses
- RB Damien Harris
- WR Jakobi Meyer
- S Devin McCourty
- QB Brian Hoyer
- TE Jonnu Smith
- P Jake Bailey
Patriots 7-round mock draft
Round 1: No. 14 — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Round 2: No. 46 — Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State
Round 3: No. 76 (from CAR) — A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest
Round 4: No. 107 (from LAR) — Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army
Round 4: No. 117 — JL Skinner, S, Boise State
Round 4: No. 135 — Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas
Round 6: No. 184 (from LV) — Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama
Round 6: No. 187 (from CAR) — Quindell Johnson, S, Memphis
Round 6: No. 192 — Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina
Round 6: No. 210 — Ricky Stromberg, C, Arkansas
Round 7: No. 245 (from BUF through ATL) — Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland
According to this mock draft, the Patriots are going heavy on defense with seven defensive players within the first nine selections, headlined by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. He’s one of the top at his position in this draft class and could develop into an elite talent in the NFL.
With the second pick, the Pats stayed in the Big Ten to land former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Dawand Jones. He had too many penalties in college but if he corrects that at the next level, the Buckeyes may have gotten a highly productive lineman for years to come.
New England should be looking to upgrade at the pass-catcher positions, and the Patriots went to Wake Forest Demon Deacons wideout A.T. Perry. He went for more than 1,000 receiving yards with double-digit touchdowns in each of his last two college seasons. He could be a strong acquisition along with free agent JuJu Smith-Schuster.