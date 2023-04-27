Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of a 9-7 season but will need to hint on a few draft picks if they want to take that next and compete for a division title in the loaded AFC North. The Steelers hold seven picks in this year’s draft barring any trades. They hold four picks in the top 80 , which could equate to four starters if done right. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has done a seven-round mock draft, let’s take a look at who he has the Steelers selecting.

Significant offseason additions

DE Larry Ogunjobi (re-signed)

G Isaac Seumalo

LB Cole Holcomb

OLB Elandon Roberts

CB Patrick Peterson

WR Allen Robinson

Resigning Ogunjobi was a priority for the Steelers, and they were able to get it done. This will save them from having to spend a premium asset on the defensive line. The addition of Peterson provides some insurance for the loss of Cameron Sutton, but they will still need to add a defensive back at some point in the draft. Robinson provides some veteran depth for second-year starter Kenny Pickett.

Significant offseason losses

CB Cameron Sutton

ILB Devin Bush

S Terrell Edmunds

Sutton left the team after signing a three-year deal with the Detroit Lions in the offseason. Bush is now with the Seattle Seahawks, and Edmonds is with the Philadelphia Eagles. Sutton will be the biggest loss for the team due to his versatility in the defensive backfield. Bush had fell out of favor over the past few years, but they could look to add another linebacker at some point.

Steelers 7-round mock draft

Round 1: No. 17 — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Round 2: No. 32 (from Bears) —O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Round 2: 49 —Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Round 3: No. 80 —Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

Round 4: No. 120 —Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Round 7: No. 241 (from Vikings through Broncos) — Robert Beal Jr., Edge, Georgia

Round 7: No. 251 (From Rams) —Hunter Luepke, FB/HB, North Dakota State

Analysis

Porter Jr. is a physical corner that fits perfectly into the Steelers organization. He grew up around the organization with his father Joey Porter Sr., being a franchise legend. This will be a good landing spot because he won’t have to rush and play until he is ready and will have the opportunity to learn from veterans Peterson and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In the second round, Brugler has the Steelers doubling down on the offensive line selecting a guard and a tackle. Not only do the Steelers need to protect Pickett, but they need to re-establish the run and create some holes for third-year back Najee Harris. He only averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, but adding Torrence and Jones will certainly help to improve that.

Brugler used the remaining picks to round out the roster, including two defensive linemen and another weapon for Pickett in Jones. The Steelers almost never spend premium draft picks on receivers, but they always have one of the best-receiving corps in the league. Jones finally had a breakout year at Purdue this year, but with the veterans in the room, the team can bring him along slowly until he is able to carry a full load.