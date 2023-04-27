Miami Dolphins 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Miami Dolphins reached the playoffs in the first season of the Mike McDaniel era after finishing the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since the 2000 season, but this draft is unlikely to have much of an impact on whether they can add enough pieces to take another step forward. The Dolphins don’t have a first round pick, which was forfeited, and they have just four selections to work with this weekend. Below is a look at Miami’s results from PFF’s seven-round mock draft.

Significant free agency additions

QB Mike White

CB Jalen Ramsey

WR Braxton Berrios

LB David Long Jr.

S DeShon Elliot

Significant free agency losses

WR Trent Sherfield

TE Mike Gesicki

OL Michael Deiter

DT John Jenkins

LB Elandon Roberts

Dolphins 7-round mock draft

Round 2: No. 51 — Steve Avila, G, TCU

Round 3: No. 84 — Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Round 6: No. 197 — Dante Stills, DL, West Virginia

Round 7: No. 238 — Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State

And that’s a wrap. Plenty of teams have double-digit picks to work with, but the Dolphins likely won’t get much help out of this draft class, but they’ll take what they can get. With their first pick in this mock, Miami landed TCU Horned Frogs guard Steve Avila, who started three years in college with experience at guard and center.

The Dolphins went with Michigan Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who had his best college season in 2022. He caught 35 passes for 418 yards with three touchdown receptions and is a capable blocker in the running game.

With the final two selections, Miami took flyers on West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills and Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown.