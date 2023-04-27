Philadelphia Eagles 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Philadelphia Eagles nearly got it done in the 2022 season but fell just short in a thrilling Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have the pieces to keep the success rolling for a long time, though having this many wins leads to poor draft position. However, Philadelphia has two first round picks to work with heading into Thursday night. Below is a look at the Eagles’ results in the latest PFF seven-round mock draft.

Significant free agency additions

S Terrell Edmunds

LB Nick Morrow

S Justin Evans

QB Marcus Mariota

CB Greedy Williams

RB Rashaad Penny

C Jason Kelce (re-sign)

RB Boston Scott (re-sign)

DT Fletcher Cox (re-sign)

CB James Bradberry (re-sign)

Significant free agency losses

DT Javon Hargrave

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S Marcus Epps

LB T.J. Edwards

LB Kyzir White

Eagles 7-round mock draft

Round 1: No. 10 (from NO) — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Round 1: No. 30 — Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

Round 2: No. 62 — Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

Round 3: No. 94 — Karl Brooks, EDGE, Bowling Green

Round 7: No. 219 (from HOU through MIN) — Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

Round 7: No. 248 — Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan

Analysis

The Eagles made a couple strong defensive upgrades in the first round, starting with former Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez brings elite speed to the position with an ideal size at 6-foot-1 with athleticism that could turn him into a star.

With the second pick in Round 1, Philadelphia went with former Iowa State Cyclones edge rusher Will McDonald IV. This pick would make a ton of sense considering the Eagles have Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett in a contract year going into the 2023 season.

Elsewhere in the mock, Philadelphia used Day 2 draft picks on North Dakota State offensive tackle along with another edge rusher with Karl Brooks from Bowling Green in the third round.