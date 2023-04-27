Philadelphia Eagles 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Philadelphia Eagles nearly got it done in the 2022 season but fell just short in a thrilling Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have the pieces to keep the success rolling for a long time, though having this many wins leads to poor draft position. However, Philadelphia has two first round picks to work with heading into Thursday night. Below is a look at the Eagles’ results in the latest PFF seven-round mock draft.
Significant free agency additions
- S Terrell Edmunds
- LB Nick Morrow
- S Justin Evans
- QB Marcus Mariota
- CB Greedy Williams
- RB Rashaad Penny
- C Jason Kelce (re-sign)
- RB Boston Scott (re-sign)
- DT Fletcher Cox (re-sign)
- CB James Bradberry (re-sign)
Significant free agency losses
- DT Javon Hargrave
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- S Marcus Epps
- LB T.J. Edwards
- LB Kyzir White
Eagles 7-round mock draft
Round 1: No. 10 (from NO) — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Round 1: No. 30 — Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State
Round 2: No. 62 — Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State
Round 3: No. 94 — Karl Brooks, EDGE, Bowling Green
Round 7: No. 219 (from HOU through MIN) — Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern
Round 7: No. 248 — Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan
Analysis
The Eagles made a couple strong defensive upgrades in the first round, starting with former Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez brings elite speed to the position with an ideal size at 6-foot-1 with athleticism that could turn him into a star.
With the second pick in Round 1, Philadelphia went with former Iowa State Cyclones edge rusher Will McDonald IV. This pick would make a ton of sense considering the Eagles have Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett in a contract year going into the 2023 season.
Elsewhere in the mock, Philadelphia used Day 2 draft picks on North Dakota State offensive tackle along with another edge rusher with Karl Brooks from Bowling Green in the third round.