Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open continues into Round 2 on Friday, April 28 with sunny skies and warm temps on the forecast. Jon Rahm and Tony Finau headline the event. Rahm won the tournament last year and, of course, took home the green jacket earlier this month. His odds to win are set at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Finau comes in behind him at +750.
The Open is taking place at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Mexico Open on Friday.
2023 Mexico Open Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Stuard
|Kelly Kraft
|Joseph Bramlett
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jimmy Walker
|Bill Haas
|Greyson Sigg
|8:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Stroud
|Ryan Moore
|Lee Hodges
|8:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|William McGirt
|Byeong Hun An
|Andrew Novak
|9:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Long
|Geoff Ogilvy
|9:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|James Hahn
|Will Gordon
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lanto Griffin
|J.B. Holmes
|Maverick McNealy
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Tony Finau
|Camilo Villegas
|9:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Tway
|Brian Davis
|David Lipsky
|9:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Cameron Champ
|Brandon Matthews
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Ricky Barnes
|Henrik Norlander
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chez Reavie
|Erik van Rooyen
|Francesco Molinari
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Charley Hoffman
|Richard S. Johnson
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Arjun Atwal
|Matthias Schwab
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Chappell
|Tyson Alexander
|Kyle Reifers
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Patton Kizzire
|Ben Martin
|S.Y. Noh
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Harrison Endycott
|Brent Grant
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Kyle Stanley
|Aaron Baddeley
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Michael Gligic
|Alvaro Ortiz
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Augusto Núñez
|Zach Bauchou
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matti Schmid
|Trevor Cone
|Sebastián Vázquez
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Carl Yuan
|Alejandro Tosti
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Derek Lamely
|MJ Daffue
|Omar Morales
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Roberto Lebrija
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jonas Blixt
|Doug Ghim
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Greg Chalmers
|Kevin Stadler
|D.J. Trahan
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Harry Higgs
|Robby Shelton
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sung Kang
|Grayson Murray
|Fabián Gómez
|2:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|Hank Lebioda
|Eric Cole
|2:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Wesley Bryan
|Peter Malnati
|S.H. Kim
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jon Rahm
|Emiliano Grillo
|Alex Noren
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Laird
|Taylor Pendrith
|Alex Smalley
|2:34 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Lucas Glover
|Gary Woodland
|Austin Smotherman
|2:34 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Mark Hubbard
|Doc Redman
|Max McGreevy
|2:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matt Wallace
|Garrick Higgo
|Richy Werenski
|2:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Derek Ernst
|Scott Brown
|Cameron Percy
|2:56 PM
|Tee No. 1
|D.A. Points
|Beau Hossler
|Callum Tarren
|2:56 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Nick Watney
|Jonathan Byrd
|3:07 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Streelman
|George McNeill
|Wyndham Clark
|3:07 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Ryan Armour
|Ben Crane
|3:18 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sean O'Hair
|Patrick Rodgers
|Brandon Wu
|3:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cody Gribble
|Tommy Gainey
|Ben Taylor
|3:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Ryan Gerard
|Cristobal Del Solar
|3:29 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Akshay Bhatia
|Steve Jurgensen
|3:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Harry Hall
|Kevin Roy
|José Toledo
|3:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Carson Young
|Paul Haley II
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|3:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Boo Weekley
|Vincent Norrman
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|3:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Trevor Werbylo
|Raul Pereda