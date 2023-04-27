Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open continues into Round 2 on Friday, April 28 with sunny skies and warm temps on the forecast. Jon Rahm and Tony Finau headline the event. Rahm won the tournament last year and, of course, took home the green jacket earlier this month. His odds to win are set at +250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Finau comes in behind him at +750.

The Open is taking place at Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Mexico Open on Friday.