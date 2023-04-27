New York Knicks injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 5 New York Knicks have officially eliminated the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers in a swift five-game series. Hoping to obtain their first NBA title since the early 1970s, the Knickerbockers will now prepare for an Eastern Conference semifinals clash against the bottom-seeded Miami Heat. With Game 1 scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at the world famous Madison Square Garden, how will these two sides match up?

Let’s take a look at the Knicks injury report and how it may impact the series.

Knicks injury report

Heading into the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, New York is a little banged up. Its regular season scoring leader — Julius Randle — played in every game of the opening round series against Cleveland, but exited Game 5 prematurely after re-aggravating his ailing ankle. At the moment, Randle carries a doubtful designation for Sunday’s Game 1 against the Heat.

Quentin Grimes is also doubtful to play for New York in Game 1; His shoulder injury kept him out of Games 4 and 5 against the Cavaliers, as well. Big man Jericho Smith, who has been out of action since earlier this month, is officially done for the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are early 4.5-point favorites at home against the Heat in Game 1 with the point total currently set low at 206. For the series prices, New York shows as a -145 favorite, while 8-seed Miami is +120 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.