Miami Heat injury report for second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 8 Miami Heat have officially shocked the world and eliminated the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in only five games. Looking for their first title in the post-Dwayne Wade era, the Heat will now prepare for an Eastern Conference semifinals clash against the No. 5 New York Knicks.

Let’s take a look at the Heat injury report and how it may impact the series.

Heat injury report

After suffering a broken right hand in Game 1 of the opening series in Milwaukee, we can guarantee that Miami will be without the streaky Tyler Herro for this series with the Knicks.

Additionally, the Heat recently received news that Victor Oladipo (knee) will be out for the remainder of the season, requiring surgery in the coming days to repair a torn patellar tendon.

Bam Adebayo has been playing through a hamstring injury and Kyle Lowry was working through knee issues for most of the season. Both have played every game but are worth noting here.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are early 4.5-point favorites at home against the Heat in Game 1 with the point total currently set low at 206. For the series prices, New York shows as a -145 favorite, while 8-seed Miami is +120 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.