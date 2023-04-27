Best series props for Knicks vs. Heat in second round of 2023 NBA playoffs

In the second round of the NBA playoffs, the No. 5 New York Knicks will take on the No. 8 seed Miami Heat. With the action starting at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, the Knicks come in favored (-180 ML) at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Game 1. For the overall series, New York is a -145 favorite to win, while Miami is priced at +120 to advance to the conference finals.

Knicks vs. Heat series props

Series Winner: Heat (+120)

As mentioned in the DK Nation series preview, I think Butler and the Heat are not to be denied at the current moment. “Playoff Jimmy” is a different type of cat; he’s averaging 37.6 ppg so far in the 2023 NBA playoffs, which is up from his 2022 postseason number of 27.4 ppg. On the other side, the Knicks — led by Jalen Brunson — have absolutely proven they are a force to be reckoned with. Yet, if Julius Randle’s ankle does not allow for consistent minutes on Butler, the Heat may be able to grind things out behind their physicality. As a short underdog, I don’t mind a play on Miami over a young Knicks team.

Series Length Over 5.5 Games (-180)

Playing the over in this market essentially means you are confident that both sides here can win at least two games apiece. After witnessing the first-round action, I believe both Miami and New York are well-rounded enough (size, skill, athleticism, coaching etc.) to make this a competitive series. -180 is perhaps not the best price to pay, but it is also not the longest of the second-round matchups.

Series Exact Games: 7 (+190)

In somewhat of a double whammy, the previous wager will need to cash before this one does. If the two sides push each like they are capable of, the series should see some back-and-forth action. If it requires all seven games (obviously cashing the over 5.5 games as well), you’ll win this ticket at nearly 2/1 no matter who wins the series. If the Heat are on the winning side in a potential Game 7, then the first bet in this list will also cash (+120).

Of course, DraftKings Sportsbook always has the one-leg option of all this by playing Series Correct Score: Heat 4-3 (+600). There is more than one way to bet this option.