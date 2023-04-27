When will the Dolphins make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

After battling through a rash of injuries, including twin concussions that kept quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off the field for four games, the Miami Dolphins still managed to post a 9-8 record and make their first trip to the playoffs since 2016. They lost to the Buffalo Bills in the opening round, but this offseason, the team’s been thoroughly focused on solidifying itself as a contender in the AFC East.

The Dolphins won’t have many draft picks to work with this year—only four picks in total—and they won’t even make their first pick in the draft until the second day.

Miami originally had two first-round picks this year. They lost one last August as punishment for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, i.e. talking to the quarterback and coach without proper notification with their team at the time. The NFL took away the Dolphins’ first-round pick this year and a third-round pick in 2024.

The Dolphins traded their other first-round pick to the Denver Broncos during the season last year in a deal to land pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

Miami will make its first pick in the second round, pick number 51 overall. That should put them on the clock about an hour into the evening on Friday night. The second day of the 2023 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Miami will pick again in the third round, number 84. They originally had two third-round picks, but used one in a steal of a deal with the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Here are the Dolphins draft picks:

Round 2, Pick 51

Round 3, Pick 84

Round 6, Pick 197

Round 7, Pick 238

In a recent three-round mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, the former had the Dolphins going with Penn State tight end Brenton Strange with their second-round pick. Strange would replace another Penn State product, Mike Gesicki, who joined the New England Patriots as a free agent this year. With their third-round pick, McShay had the Dolphins grabbing Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey, a somewhat polished pass rusher who could slot in as a rotational player as a rookie.