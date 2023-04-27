When will the 49ers make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

If you’re a San Francisco 49ers fan planning to watch the 2023 NFL Draft, you won’t need to flip on the television until Friday night, late on Friday night. The 49ers won’t be making their first selection in the draft until the third round, pick No. 99, to be exact.

The 49ers have done some wheeling and dealing that’s helped them to become one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC (+700 to win it all in 2023, best odds in the NFC, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook.) They sent their original first-round pick this year to the Miami Dolphins as part of the team’s trade-up to acquire quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

San Francisco used its original second-, third-, and fourth-round picks in a deal with the Carolina Panthers to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey during the season last year.

The Niners did get three additional third-round picks as compensatory picks after three members of their coaching staff and front office were hired as head coaches and general managers elsewhere (Martin Mayhew, Ran Carlton, and Mike McDaniel.)

The 49ers' current picks in this year’s draft are:

Round 3, Pick 99

Round 3, Pick 101

Round 3, Pick 102

Round 5, Pick 155 (from Dolphins)

Round 5, Pick 164

Round 5, Pick 173

Round 6, Pick 216

Round 7, Pick 222 (from Broncos)

Round 7, Pick 247

Round 7, Pick 253

Round 7, Pick 255

In his most recent mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper had the Niners going with a Division II offensive lineman Joey Fisher from Shepard, at No. 99. That pick was followed by Louisville defensive end YaYa Diaby at 101, in the mock. With the next pick, Todd McShay had the 49ers going with TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.