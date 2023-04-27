When will the Browns make their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns traded away everything but the farm last year to land quarterback DeShaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Of course, it didn’t really pay off in 2022, as Watson was suspended most of the season, but the Browns are banking on a bounce-back starting this year.

They won’t get much in the way of immediate help for the team from the 2023 NFL Draft. While the Browns do have eight selections, they won’t be making their first pick until the third round, the 74th overall pick. That means the Browns won’t be on the clock until well into the night on Friday—the second day of the draft starts at 7 p.m. ET that evening.

The Browns did have a second-round pick, but they used that in a trade with the New York Jets this spring to acquire wide receiver Elijah Moore. Here are the Browns' picks this year:

Round 3, Pick 74 (from Jets)

Round 3, Pick 98*

Round 4, Pick 111

Round 4, Pick 126 (from Vikings)

Round 5, Pick 142 (from Rams)

Round 5, Pick 144

Round 6, Pick 190

Round 7, Pick 229

A recent mock draft here at DK Nation had the Browns going defense with their first two picks, taking Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 74th selection and Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. with the 98th.