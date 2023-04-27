What time will the Packers draft on Day 1

Sure, there’s been other things happening with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but the big story here is the Aaron Rodgers trade that hasn’t happened yet. Could we see the projected deal with the New York Jets happen during the 2023 NFL Draft? It’s certainly the next big chance for the deal to happen.

For now, the Packers won’t start picking until the 15th spot in the first round, the first of 10 picks in hand for the franchise ... for now. In addition to two compensatory picks and two acquired via trade, the Packers have all of their original picks, except for in the sixth round. They sent their sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams back in 2021 for punter Corey Bojorquez.

The first night of the draft, featuring only the first round, starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. With the 15th pick, the Packers might not be on the clock for an hour and a half that night, but given the Rodgers drama, you’d be advised not to watch the whole thing as it unfolds.

Here are the Packers picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1, Pick 15

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 5, Pick 149

Round 5, Pick 170

Round 7, Pick 232

Round 7, Pick 235 (from Lions via Rams)

Round 7, Pick 242 (from Jaguars)

Round 7, Pick 256

Mock drafts are showing a variety of picks for the Packers, but tight ends have been a popular position in most mocks. In a recent Mel Kiper mock draft for ESPN had the Packers going with Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid. Other mocks have seen Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer going to Green Bay.

Of course, all this could look a little different if the Packers get a Rodgers trade done before or during the first round of the draft.