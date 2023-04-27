What time will the Jets draft on Day 1

The offseason for the New York Jets been squarely focused on one player, Aaron Rodgers, and a trade that hasn’t happened yet. But maybe it will just in time for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thought they finished last in the AFC East last season, there’s reason for hope with the Jets, and the acquisition of Rodgers could put them in the running for a conference title for the first time in more than a decade.

For now, the Jets will pick 13th overall in the first round, their original pick. The first round of the draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27. With 10 minutes between picks, the Jets might not make their first selection until nearly two hours into it, but that can change based on trade and other factors unfolding that night. Still, with the Rodgers trade still floating out there, you probably shouldn’t wait to tune into the draft on Thursday given the potential drama.

As of now, the Jets’ draft picks this year are:

Round 1, Pick 13

Round 2, Pick 42 (from Browns)

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 207 (from 49ers via Texans)

They acquired the extra second-round pick in a deal with the Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Elijah Moore and their third-round selection.

As for who the Jets might take, mock drafts have been all over the place. In a recent three-round mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay, they had the Jets taking Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. Jones was reported to have spent some time with the Jets as one of their pre-draft visits.

That same mock had the Jets choosing Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann and Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore with their back-to-back selections in the second round. Getting two starting caliber offensive linemen when their first three picks would be great news for whoever ends up at quarterback for the Jets this year, but if the Rodgers trade happens ahead of the draft, it’s possible the Jets might be looking at a much different scenario in the first round.