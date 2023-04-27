What time will the Cowboys draft on Day 1

For the second season in a row the Dallas Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record and a ticket to the NFL postseason. This time they had a Wild Card bid, and they ultimately lost in the Divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers. That left them with the 26th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft order, and that’s when they’ll be making their first-round selection on Thursday night.

The first night of the draft features the first round, and it gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27. With 10 minutes between each pick, the Cowboys might not be on the clock for two hours or more that night, but trades and other developments can skew how the timing of the first night.

The Cowboys have all of their original picks through the first four rounds. They traded their fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans this spring to acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks. They sent their sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins during the season last year. Through the compensatory pick system, Dallas was awarded picks in the fifth and sixth rounds, so as of now, they’ll be making a selection in every round of the draft.

Here are Dallas’ draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 26

Round 2, Pick 58

Round 3, Pick 90

Round 4, Pick 129

Round 5, Pick 176

Round 6, Pick 212

Round 7, Pick 246

Tight end has been a popular pick for the Cowboys in a lot of mock drafts after the team lost Dalton Schultz in free agency this spring. However, a recent mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay had Dallas selecting TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnson with their first-round pick, and they projected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta going to Dallas in the second round.