What time will the Steelers draft on Day 1

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs for the first time in two seasons, they did still manage to finish 9-8 overall, in the running for a postseason bid right up until the end. And they still haven’t had a losing season since 2003. Now, in the midst of turning a young team back into a contender, the Steelers will look to their seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to help put them back into the mix for the AFC North.

The Steelers are scheduled to start making their selections in the first round with the 17th overall pick. The first round of the draft will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night, and with 10 minutes between selections, the Steelers might not be on the clock until close to 10 p.m. ET that night. But it’s hard to nail down the exact time they’ll actually be picking because trades, commercial breaks, etc. can impact the overall flow of things.

Probably best just to tune in when the draft begins so you don’t miss anything.

After the first round, the Steelers will be picking twice in the second round, including the first pick of the second round, and once in the third. Here’s a look at each of their picks

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 32 (from Bears)

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 120

Round 7, Pick 241 (From Vikings via Broncos)

Round 7, Pick 251 (From Rams)

Pittsburgh picked up the extra second-round pick in a trade that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during the season last year. The Steelers and the Rams swapped seventh-round picks as part of the deal that brought wide receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh.

The latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay had the Steelers using their first-round pick on Boston College wideout Zay Flowers, not exactly a ringing endorsement for second-year receiver George Pickens. However, they could easily look for a cornerback or even an offensive tackle in that spot. The same prediction saw the Steelers going with Alabama defensive back Brian Batch with the 32nd pick and Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison with the 49th selection.