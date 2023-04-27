New York Giants 7-round 2023 mock draft

The New York Giants surprised the football world by finishing last season 9-7-1 and earning their first playoff win since 2012 with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. Now, they enter an important offseason with 11 picks in the NFL Draft. Below is a look at the Giants’ results in the latest PFF seven-round mock draft.

Significant free agency additions

DT A’Shawn Robinson

OT J.C. Hassenauer

TE Tommy Sweeney

CB Amani Oruwariye

WR Jamison Crowder

S Bobby McCain

CB Leonard Johnson

WR Parris Campbell

LB Bobby Okereke

QB Daniel Jones (re-sign)

WR Darius Slayton (re-sign)

WR Sterling Shepard (re-sign)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (re-sign)

CB Lawrence Cager (re-sign)

Significant free agency losses

C Nick Gates

LG John Feliciano

WR Richie James

S Julien Love

New York Giants 7-round mock draft

Round 1: No. 28 (from CIN) — Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Round 2: No. 57 — Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Round 3: No. 78 (from GB) — Trenton Simpson, Clemson, LB

Round 5: No. 160 — Jarrett Patterson, OG, Notre Dame

Round 5: No. 163 (from CIN) — Brandon Joseph, S, Norte Dame

Round 5: No. 172 — D.J. Johnson, EDGE, Oregon

Round 6: No. 209 (from KC) — Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

Round 7: No. 240 (from BAL) — Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

Round 7: No. 243 — Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Round 7: No. 254 — Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

PFF projects the Giants to make two separate trades during the draft, with the biggest one coming in the first round where they trade back with the Bengals, netting the No. 28 pick and an additional fifth-round pick so the Bengals can draft Bijan Robinson. That trade doesn’t stop the Giants from grabbing an impact player, however, as they take defensive back Emmanuel Forbes, who was PFF’s top-graded SEC cornerback last season.

The Giants waste no time addressing an area of need in the second round, scooping up Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who won the Biletnikoff Award last season on the back of having more deep receiving yards than any other receiver in the FBS in 2022. Hyatt would be become an immediate contributor on a Giants team that was lacking an semblance of a deep threat last season.

The Giants second trade comes in the third round, as they move up nine spots to draft Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson, who is considered one of the best linebackers in the draft, and can line up all over the field. In the fifth round, the Giants use two picks to grab OG Jarrett Patterson and S Brandon Joseph, who were teammates at Notre Dame. Patterson (PFF’s No. 1 ranked run-blocking center) can immediately slide into the hole vacated by Nick Gates, while Joseph’s a ballhawk (10 interceptions in college) who can help make up for some of the production lost by the departure of Julien Love.