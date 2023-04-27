Baltimore Ravens 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Baltimore Ravens are entering this year’s NFL Draft at a crossroads. All offseason, the main story about the Ravens has been about the future of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, as he remains unsigned after the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on him in early March. Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 MVP, is able to negotiate with other teams in free agency, but Baltimore has the ability to match an offer another organization will make. That said, the Ravens would receive two first-round picks from the team that signs him.

With that uncertainty in mind, the Ravens enter this year’s draft with five picks at their disposal. Here’s howl PFF used those picks in their seven-round mock-draft.

Significant free agency additions

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR Nelson Agholor

QB Tyler Huntley (re-sign)

CB Kevon Seymour (re-sign)

Significant free agency losses

DE Calais Campbell

C Trystan Colon

TE Josh Oliver

G Ben Powers

OT Calvin Anderson

LB Chris Board

Baltimore Ravens 7-round mock draft

Round 2: No. 38 (via LVR) — Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Round 3: No. 86 — Clark Phillips III, CB Utah

Round 3: No. 100 (via LVR): Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

Round 4: No. 109 (via LVR): Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Round 4: No. 124 — Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Round 5: No. 157 — Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

Round 6: No. 199 — Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska

The Ravens immediately make a move in this mock draft, as they add some draft capital by sending the No. 22 pick to the Raiders (who select DT Calijah Kancey) in exchange for the No. 38, 100 and 109 picks. Despite trading back, Baltimore still gets a Week 1 starter in Julius Brents, a long, experienced cornerback who allowed a catch on just 46.2% of the 52 passes thrown into his coverage this past season. They’re not done showing up their secondary, however, as they take Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III in the third round. Phillips produced a 86.3 PFF coverage grade last year.

Wide receivers are up next, as the team selects Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer in the third round and Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo in the fourth round. Both of those receivers bring a different skillset to the table, as Palmer is known for his blazing speed, while Mingo is built like a running back (6-foot-1, 220-pounds), and recorded a career-high 51 catches last season.

The Ravens add some quarterback depth in the fifth round with the selection of Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a five-year starter at UCLA who is known for his dual-threat ability. While Thompson-Robinson probably wouldn’t be asked to play during his first year in the league, the Ravens run an offense built around mobile quarterbacks. He’d likely start his career as a practice squad player.